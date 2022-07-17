Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Down 57.5% in June

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pivotal Investment Co. III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 968,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

PICC remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About Pivotal Investment Co. III

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.