PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 88% This Week

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. PirateCash has a market cap of $252,370.73 and approximately $302.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

