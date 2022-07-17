Pirate Chain Market Cap Tops $103.51 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002529 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $103.51 million and approximately $196,589.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00285545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00084246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,248,991 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.