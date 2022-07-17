Piper Sandler Downgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

CVLT stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

