Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,009 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

