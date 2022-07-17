Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $243.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.36.

