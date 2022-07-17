Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,765 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

