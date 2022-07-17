Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 442 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $32.71 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

