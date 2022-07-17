Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $865.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.