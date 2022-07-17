Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $138.08.

