Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

