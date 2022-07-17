Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 39,121 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $123.25 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

