Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,262 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 206,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,001,000.

IJS opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

