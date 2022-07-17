Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires 530 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IJH stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.