Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PING. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Trading Up 1.4 %

PING stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.