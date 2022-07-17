Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,296 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.00% of Ping Identity worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 315,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 194,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 46.7% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $17.86 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.