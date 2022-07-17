PIN Price Hits $0.0484 on Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain.

