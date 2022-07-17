PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.24. The company has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

