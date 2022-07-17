Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of PENN opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $31,616,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $32,517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

