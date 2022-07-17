Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PTON opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

