Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.