Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 1,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 25.53%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $40,619.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.