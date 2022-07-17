PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PARTS iD Stock Performance

Shares of ID stock remained flat at $1.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,632. PARTS iD has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

