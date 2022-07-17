Parker Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $87,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day moving average of $330.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

