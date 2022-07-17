Parker Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,169 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

