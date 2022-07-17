Parker Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for 0.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

