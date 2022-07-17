Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 24,113 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,857,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 528,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 259,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $37.81 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.