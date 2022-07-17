Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

