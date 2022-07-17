Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,614 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $130.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

