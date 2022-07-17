Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.67. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

