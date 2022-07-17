Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $60,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IWD stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

