Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 987 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after purchasing an additional 211,495 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.