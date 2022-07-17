Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 80,007 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

