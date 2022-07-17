Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,878 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $57.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

