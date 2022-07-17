Parachute Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $375,920.90 and approximately $72,269.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

