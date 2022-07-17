Parachute 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,600.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $382,572.38 and $59,600.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

