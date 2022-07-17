PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.0357 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $49,699.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

