Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,451 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $37,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,496,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

