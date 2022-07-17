Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY remained flat at $7.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

