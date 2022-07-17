Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY remained flat at $7.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.53.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
