Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $299,621.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,476,161 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

