Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $304,221.95 and approximately $1,118.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

