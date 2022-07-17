Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,268,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 484,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

