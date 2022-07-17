Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,552.77

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $21,552.77 and $70.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.