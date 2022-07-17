Opacity (OPCT) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Opacity (OPCT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $35,078.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,229.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008974 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003612 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Opacity
Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Opacity
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.