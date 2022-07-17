Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.