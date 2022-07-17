Odyssey Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $578,364.87 and approximately $131,752.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.18 or 1.00055965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

