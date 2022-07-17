OAX Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $54,577.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OAX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

