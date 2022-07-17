Nxt Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $95,463.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023947 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013983 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.
