Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,406. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

