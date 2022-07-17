Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

